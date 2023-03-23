When Amazon leaders blessed Scotland's rainforest
A film about a group of indigenous people from the Amazon and a visit they made to Scotland's rainforest will be given its Scottish premiere on Saturday.
The Ghost Rainforest is being screened as part of the Glasgow Short Film Festival, external.
The film follows five leaders and activists on their trip to Scotland in 2021 to attend Glasgow's COP26 climate conference.
They also visited Cormonachan Community Woodlands, an area of temperate rainforest near Lochgoilhead in Argyll.
The group carried out a spiritual blessing. This was done to connect distant communities and share a message of resilience and hope, said the film's makers.
Scotland's rainforest is also known as Atlantic woodland and Celtic rainforest and once covered large parts of Scotland's west coast.
Only fragments of it survive today and amounts to a total of about 74,131 acres (30,000ha), according to public body NatureScot.
The woodlands are are rich in oak, birch and native pine trees as well lichens, rare mosses and liverworts.
The plant life thrives in the coastline's mild, wet weather.
Glasgow Short Film Festival opened on Wednesday and finishes on Sunday.
The 10 minute-long The Ghost Rainforest was directed by John Davies.