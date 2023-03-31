Clean-up of fuel in stream near nature reserve
At a glance
Fuel found in a stream cleaned by the Environment Agency
The agency said it was investigating
A local resident said it "stank"
Developers said it was not caused by nearby site work
- Published
The Environment Agency has launched an investigation after a fuel spill in a stream close to a nature reserve.
Specialist equipment was used to capture and absorb oil discovered in the waterway in Maple Cross, Hertfordshire.
Rita Jones' property borders the stream and she told the BBC, it "absolutely stank" and was worried it would run into the nearby Maple Lodge Nature Reserve.
Developers BCL (Maple Cross) LLP, working on land nearby, said the spill has not been caused by "any site work".
Ms Jones said she was left "alarmed, upset and worried" by the discovery and immediately contacted the Environment Agency.
"It [the stream] was covered in diesel, or oil, it goes across the complete length of our garden.
"We've lived here for six years and have never seen pollution like this."
Keith Pursall, chairman of the Maple Lodge Conservation Society, said, due to the quick responses, the oil did not reach the nearby wetland nature reserve.
"I hope we've caught it, so it's important that those people who have streams look after them."
BCL (Maple Cross) LLP, said: "This has not been caused by any site work which, at the moment, is limited to the authorised diversion of a sewer approximately one hundred metres away."
It added two people had been seen "walking away from the location of the incident who are not related to either the development team or to the authorised contractors".
The company contacted police and said it was "working with the authorities to bring about a swift resolution to this matter".
The Environment Agency said it was investigating, intervened quickly and used a "boom and pads to capture and absorb oil which had spread across the watercourse".
The agency said it had not seen any "environmental impacts" from the spill.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external