Police are investigating the cause of a motorbike fire in the Borders which spread to a nearby building.

Residents had to be evacuated from the Well House on Jedburgh's Waterside Road after the blaze broke out at about 02:00 on Saturday.

Flames from the vehicle spread to the property and caused damage to the windows and roof.

Nobody was hurt during the incident but police are now investigating to establish if the fire was started deliberately.

Gas engineers were also sent to the scene of the incident as a precaution.

Two fire engines attended and were able to extinguish the blaze.

Det Con Claire White said: "We are appealing to members of the public who may have any information relating to this fire to contact officers.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area and may have seen anyone suspicious around the time of the incident."