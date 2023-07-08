A councillor who asked a member of the public to remove a gate because he claimed it was a fire risk has been censured.

A complaint was lodged that Timothy Van-Rees, who is also a member of the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Authority, breached its code of conduct.

A report said evidence suggested Mr Van-Rees did not have the authority to decide whether the gate was a risk, which was a matter for the fire service.

The fire authority's standards committee said he had not treated the member of the public "equitably or with respect".