Funding to help speed up Alzheimer's research

Researchers have been given money to help speed up their work in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's Research UK said it awarded a total of £370,000 to three researchers at the University of Exeter who are working on new treatments.

A key project involves unpicking how certain forms of a gene called APOE can cause Alzheimer's.

The charity said people who inherit two copies of the gene are much more likely to develop the disease.