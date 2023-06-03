Work involving scaffolding at a number of fire-damaged buildings is under way.

The fire started in a property in North Street, Midhurst, on 15 March, before spreading to the roof of the historic Angel Inn hotel next door.

The 400-year-old hotel was housing Ukrainian refugees at the time of the fire.

Residents have previously complained of the impact of the disruption caused by the work on the buildings and the closure of a main road.