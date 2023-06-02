Police are stepping up patrols in north Devon in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Operation Masque started on Thursday in Bideford and Westward Ho! and will run for the next few days, with a repeat operation to run later in June.

As part of the initiative, a pop-up police station will be in the main Westward Ho! car park on Golf Links Road for officers to engage further with residents.

The local neighbourhood police team will be available between 10:00 and 16:00 BST to discuss any concerns people have.