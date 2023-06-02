More police patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour
Police are stepping up patrols in north Devon in a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Operation Masque started on Thursday in Bideford and Westward Ho! and will run for the next few days, with a repeat operation to run later in June.
As part of the initiative, a pop-up police station will be in the main Westward Ho! car park on Golf Links Road for officers to engage further with residents.
The local neighbourhood police team will be available between 10:00 and 16:00 BST to discuss any concerns people have.
'Drinking, swearing and shoplifting'
Sgt Glyn Clark, neighbourhood team leader for the local police sector, said: “Operation Masque is designed to engage with local youngsters, as well as the local community who live and work in the Bideford and Westward Ho! areas.
“We have received several reports of anti-social behaviour and many involve teenagers aged between 13-17 who are causing a nuisance with public drinking, swearing and shoplifting.
"This behaviour can be intimidating and annoying for local people and we want to disperse them from the area."
