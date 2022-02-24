A 63-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a young woman in a car park.

Police said the woman was attacked between 23:15 GMT and midnight on Tuesday at Snow Hill car park in St Helier, Jersey.

Officers said a man was arrested shortly after the assault and had since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the car park area at the time, in particular two men sitting in a car for 15 to 20 minutes.