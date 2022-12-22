Mrs Watkins told the BBC Radio Wales Drive programme: "The whole reason for it, plain and simple, Michelle’s a mam and she wants to have her baby with her.

"We too are parents and our babies are with us, albeit they’re older but they’re going to be with us on Christmas Day and this young man was going to be on his own in Surrey on Christmas day with no specific plans because of the strikes."

Jay is performing in the pantomime Beauty and the Beast in Camberley Theatre on Christmas Eve, and had train tickets booked to go home to be with his family in Skipton, Yorkshire, on Christmas day.

However, his mum was heartbroken when they realised the rail strikes meant he would have to spend Christmas alone.

Ms Airey told Jeremy Vine earlier in the week she "had a few days of crying, trying to figure out how to get him home and it would be a 10-hour round-trip".

Now she will be reunited with her son for the day, before he has to return to Surrey for the Boxing Day performance.

Ms Airey told the BBC it was "unbelievable" that talking on the radio could lead to the couple offering to help.

Mr and Mrs Watkins will leave Abergavenny early in the afternoon on Christmas Eve, pick Jay up and deliver him to his grandad, who will do the last leg of the journey.

The couple will then return home to spend Christmas with their children.

They have been promised entertainment in the car on their long journey.