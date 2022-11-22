Councillor objects to plan for 5G mast outside church
At a glance
Mobile network operator Three wants to install a 5G mast outside Wadlsey Church
Councillor George Lindars-Hammond has branded the plan "ugly and unnecessary"
In total, 17 people have objected to the proposal
Three says the plans "comply with both government and local council policy guidance"
A councillor has raised serious concerns about plans for an "unnecessary and ugly" phone mast outside an historic church.
Mobile network operator Three has submitted plans to Sheffield City Council for a 65ft-high (20m) 5G mast outside Wadsley Church.
Hillsborough councillor George Lindars-Hammond is one of 17 people urging the council to refuse the proposal.
Three said the aim of the mast was to provide efficient telecommunications "while minimising visual impact".
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service,f approved, the mast would be erected next to Wadsley Church, on Worrall Road, which was built in the 1830s.
Mr Lindars-Hammond said the location would have "a seriously undermining visual impact in front of a much-loved church".
"I have objected in the strongest terms to this application,” he said.
"I want to make sure we protect our beautiful church from this ugly and unnecessary mast.”
Tom Gallivan, on behalf of Three, said site specific factors have been taken into account and the proposed mast "represents the optimum environmental solution".
He added: "The use of the public highway to accommodate a new telecommunications installation complies with both central government and local planning policy guidance, where the underlying aim is to provide an efficient and competitive telecommunication system for the benefit of the community, while minimising visual impact.”