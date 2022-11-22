A﻿ councillor has raised serious concerns about plans for an "unnecessary and ugly" phone mast outside an historic church.

Mobile network operator Three has submitted plans to Sheffield City Council for a 65ft-high (20m) 5G mast outside Wadsley Church.

Hillsborough councillor George Lindars-Hammond is one of 17 people urging the council to refuse the proposal.

Three said the aim of the mast was to provide efficient telecommunications "while minimising visual impact".