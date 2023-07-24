Two people have been charged after a woman was stabbed and a man suffered head injuries in an altercation.

The woman was flown by air ambulance to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough after she was injured in Hartington Road, Stockton, at about 16:00 BST on Friday. Her injuries were not life threatening.

A 27-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

A 28-year-old man was charged with threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and causing actual bodily harm.