A Barbie doll with scoliosis, external is "big" because it means youngsters who play with her will learn about the health condition, according to one sufferer.

Cadi Dafydd, 25, was diagnosed with curvature of the spine when she was 17.

She said she has been inspired by the new Barbie film and the doll Chelsea, Barbie's sister, who has scoliosis.

"I'm really glad that Barbie and Mattel have taken the steps to include more diverse characters," said Cadi, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, as the new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling became the biggest of 2023 so far.