Barbie praised for inclusivity over health issue
At a glance
Both the Barbie movie and a doll with a health condition are good for inclusivity, says 25-year-old diagnosed with scoliosis
"Along with this representation is the awareness that it raises," says Cadi Dafydd
New Barbie film explores her identity and encourages Ken to establish individuality
- Published
A Barbie doll with scoliosis, external is "big" because it means youngsters who play with her will learn about the health condition, according to one sufferer.
Cadi Dafydd, 25, was diagnosed with curvature of the spine when she was 17.
She said she has been inspired by the new Barbie film and the doll Chelsea, Barbie's sister, who has scoliosis.
"I'm really glad that Barbie and Mattel have taken the steps to include more diverse characters," said Cadi, from Blaenau Ffestiniog, Gwynedd, as the new film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling became the biggest of 2023 so far.
In the coming-of-age story of the children's character she explores her identity and encourages her friend Ken to establish individuality.
In February, Mattel launched the doll Chelsea who has a curvature of the spine and a removable back brace.
Cadi said: "Representation really does matter... seeing as very few of us, I would say, would fit into the ideal image that Barbie was once known for.
"Along with this representation is the awareness that it raises of scoliosis and other conditions," Cadi told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"To think that it is now a doll - and that young girls will know of us - is a really big thing."