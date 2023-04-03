Barcodes were invented by Norman Joseph Woodland and his university classmate Bernard Silver in the late 1940s.

But their work was years ahead of its time and it took decades for the invention to make its first appearance in a shop.

The first ever item to be scanned using a barcode anywhere in the world was a packet of chewing gum in an Ohio supermarket in 1974.

It took another five years for them to make the move to the UK, with those famous teabags at Spalding's Key Markets the focus of attention.

On the 50th anniversary of the adoption of the barcode, it seems 21st Century shoppers in Spalding have mixed views about the technology.

One man in the town told the BBC: "You know what you're getting when you scan your barcode."

While another Spalding resident suggested any novelty surrounding the use of barcodes wore off a long time ago: "I've never given them much thought, to be honest."

One woman said she felt sympathy for older people who might not want to self-scan items.