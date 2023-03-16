More than 170 homes are to be added to a housing estate built on the site of a former World War Two airfield after plans were approved.

Harborough District Council granted permission for the fourth phase of the development at the former airfield in Leicester Road, Market Harborough.

A 2017 application set out a proposal for more than 900 homes, a primary school and sports fields.

One councillor voiced concerns there would not be enough school places available to keep pace with the expansion.