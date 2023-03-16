Fourth phase of WW2 airfield estate approved
More than 170 homes are to be added to a housing estate built on the site of a former World War Two airfield after plans were approved.
Harborough District Council granted permission for the fourth phase of the development at the former airfield in Leicester Road, Market Harborough.
A 2017 application set out a proposal for more than 900 homes, a primary school and sports fields.
One councillor voiced concerns there would not be enough school places available to keep pace with the expansion.
Bomber planes
A large business centre has been built since the application was approved in 2017, as well as parts of the new housing estate, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
While members of the planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the next phase, concerns were raised by other local representatives.
Paul Bremner, of the Lubenham ward, said: “The school is only planning on opening to reception children in September 2024, so I don’t think that is sufficient enough for a school to open for just one year group on a size of development like Airfield Farm.”
The site of the estate was once home to a number of World War Two bomber planes and in 1943 the site became home to the Wellington Bombers of No 14 Operational Training Unit of RAF Bomber Command.