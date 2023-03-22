Irish parents no longer have to pay for children's school books

Parents of primary pupils in the Republic of Ireland will no longer have to pay for school books after the government agreed to cover the cost.

Primary schools are to receive €96 (£84) for each pupil for textbooks and copybooks from September.

The €50m (£43.9m) scheme was announced as part of the Irish government's 2023 budget.

Education Minister Norma Foley has now provided more details about it.

Every primary school and special school in the country is included in the scheme, which will benefit more than 558,000 children and their families.

Schools will also receive an administrative grant to support the roll-out and implementation of the programme.

The €96 cost for each pupil was calculated after an analysis of data from more than 100 primary schools that were involved in a pilot scheme for free books.