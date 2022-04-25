Renata Antczak disappearance remains a mystery five years on
At a glance
Renata Antczak went missing on 25 April 2017 after dropping her child off at school
Since then, there have been no reported sightings of her, Humberside Police say
Officers remain "dedicated in trying to piece together what happened to her"
People who may have information that would help the investigation are asked to get in touch with police
- Published
Detectives searching for a mother who went missing after dropping her daughter off at the school gates say her disappearance remains a mystery five years on.
Renata Antczak, 49, was last seen near her home in Beamsley Way, Hull, on 25 April 2017.
Humberside Police initially launched a missing persons inquiry, but later said they were treating her disappearance as a murder investigation.
On the fifth anniversary of her last sighting, senior investigating officer Ch Insp Becky Dickinson said: "Our officers have remained dedicated in trying to piece together what happened to her and this very much remains an active and ongoing investigation."
Ms Antczak was pictured on CCTV wearing a bright yellow jacket dropping her daughter at Broadacre Primary School at 08:45 BST on the day she disappeared - the last confirmed sighting of her.
Ch Insp Dickinson said: “Unfortunately, no new information has come to us since the last anniversary.
"However, I would urge anybody with any information, no matter how small you think it is, to come forward so that we can look into it."
In 2018, Ms Antczak's dentist husband Majid Mustafa, 48, from Hull, was sentenced for trying to encourage a friend to get a date rape drug to use on his wife to find out if she was having an affair.
He was handed a 12-month conditional discharge at Doncaster Crown Court after admitting intentionally encouraging another to commit an offence.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, external, Twitter, external, and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk, external.