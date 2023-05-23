Utility Warehouse expansion promises Borders jobs

Up to 80 jobs are being created in the Scottish Borders with the opening of a new customer service hub.

Utility Warehouse will open the centre at Selkirk’s Ettrick Riverside on 12 June as part of a five-year expansion plan.

The London-based multi-utility company has already hired 25 new advisors with a view to take on a further 55 over the next 18 months.

Co-chief executive Andrew Lindsay said: "Our business is delivering exceptional growth as we help more families than ever before save on their essential household bills."