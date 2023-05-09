The Isle of Man's Chief Minister has issued his "deepest apologies" to a whistleblower who was unfairly sacked from her job as the island's top medic.

Alfred Cannan made a statement in the House of Keys after Rosalind Ranson was awarded £3.19m in compensation.

Mr Cannan also confirmed the Council of Ministers would recommend an inquiry into the conduct of the health department during the tribunal be undertaken.

But he said it would be "impossible" to rule out future issues due to the size of the Manx government's workforce.