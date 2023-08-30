The Irish electoral commission has recommended changes to the Dáil (lower house of Irish parliament) due to an increase in population.

These changes would see the number of TDs (members of parliament) increase to 174 from 160.

They would be elected in 43 constituencies, up from the current 39 .

The changes are to take account of an 8% increase in population since 2016, with more than 5.15m people now living in the Republic of Ireland.