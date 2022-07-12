A teenage climber from Aberdeen has set his sights reaching the summit of all 14 of the 8,000m (26,247ft) peaks in the Himalayas.

Alasdair McKenzie, 18, has already climbed two, Lhotse and Makalu.

With those already under his belt, he now aims to tackle the remaining 12 starting in September.

It is expected this challenge could take about a year to complete.