P﻿olice are investigating after a group of 16-year-olds were assaulted on their way home from a Halloween party in Leicestershire.

Three boys and a girl were walking near The Lime Tree pub, in Cambridge Road, Whetstone, at about 22:45 GMT on Monday when they were attacked by an older group.

Leicestershire Police said one boy suffered concussion, while all four were punched and kicked in the head and two of the boys "suffered minor lacerations" believed to have been caused by a knife.

A﻿ll four received medical treatment. Police have appealed for witnesses.