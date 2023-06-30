The government is considering closing the current accident and emergency (A&E) department from 21:00 BST each night.

Under new hospital plans, the government said an emergency department would remain at the old hospital building on Parade Road, opening at 09:00 and closing at 21:00 BST.

This means islanders would have to go to Overdale for emergency treatment between 21:00 and 09:00 BST.

The government is still looking at how A&E will be staffed and run once the new hospital has been built.