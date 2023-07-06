Fox takes a ride on the wild side of the law
At a glance
A fox is pictured taking in the view on a police dog section car
Police officers nickname him Chief Inspector Axel Foxly
A sergeant had mistaken the regular appearance of paw prints on the car for those of a cat
A cunning fox decided to see the world from a new perspective - on top of a police car.
The fox hopped on top of a vehicle belonging to the dog section of Devon and Cornwall Police in Exeter on Wednesday.
The fox, which has been nicknamed Chief Inspector Axel Foxly by the amused officers, seemed to enjoy the view from the roof of the car.
The dog section sergeant had been puzzled by the paw prints on their car for a while, thinking they were left by a cat.
"It turns out they missed the tell-tail signs and have been outfoxed by this sly beauty," said the force.
The police force shared the photos of the furry visitor on social media.
