A cunning fox decided to see the world from a new perspective - on top of a police car.

The fox hopped on top of a vehicle belonging to the dog section of Devon and Cornwall Police in Exeter on Wednesday.

The fox, which has been nicknamed Chief Inspector Axel Foxly by the amused officers, seemed to enjoy the view from the roof of the car.

The dog section sergeant had been puzzled by the paw prints on their car for a while, thinking they were left by a cat.