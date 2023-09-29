The world’s first container ship powered by methanol has docked at the UK's busiest container port.

The Laura Maersk arrived at the Port of Felixstowe, Suffolk earlier.

Launched this year, the Danish vessel has been described as an "historic milestone" for global shipping, external due to its greener credentials.

Its engine can be powered by methanol, a non-persistent chemical that is broken down in the environment, external.

The clear, flammable liquid has been used in some racing cars.