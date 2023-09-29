Two men have admitted breaking into an auction house and taking £40,000 of jewellery.

Diamond rings, necklaces, bracelets, watches and rare coins were taken from Merebrook Industrial Estate in Malvern on 5 July, West Mercia Police said.

Nicholas Dutfield and Alan Dale pleaded guilty to charges of burglary with an intent to steal at Worcester Crown Court on Thursday.

Dutfield, 52, of Happyland West in Worcester and Dale, 51, also from Worcester, will reappear at the same court for sentencing on 23 November.