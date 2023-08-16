Secret room found in County Wexford Castle
A secret room has been discovered during conservation works at a castle in County Wexford.
The discovery was made at Johnstown Castle on Sunday by a carpenter who was working on window.
The contractors from National Gates and Joinery Company broke through a section of wall only to uncover a hidden room which had remained untouched for many years.
It will now be assessed by the Irish Heritage Trust to find out more about what it was used for, when and who by.
The gothic-revival castle outside Wexford town has been undergoing substantial conservation and restoration works in recent years and has been reopening to the public in stages.
The original castle on the site dates back more than 850 years to Norman times.
It was owned by a number of different aristocratic families before entering public ownership in the late 20th century.
Parts of the castle were opened to the public for the first time in mid-2019 and more followed during the past two years, following a €7.5 million makeover.
'Incredible discovery'
Anne O'Donoghue, CEO of the Irish Heritage Trust, said it was an incredible discovery.
"It is highly unusual to find additional hidden treasures in heritage properties and this is the second time that this has happened at Johnstown Castle following our discovery of a secret room under the tower at the lake just last year," she said.
The room found under the tower is only accessible by boat.
Manager of Johnstown Castle, Brenda Comerford, said the room appeared to have been covered up for a long time.
"It is part of one of the towers and looking around it, on initial inspection we think it was most likely a small turret bedroom.
"There is quite a tragic family history associated with Johnstown Castle, so this room could have been sealed off due to a tragedy, which would have happened in times past, who knows.
"We will need to investigate this further.”