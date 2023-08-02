A 39-year-old man has died following a crash in St Austell on Tuesday, police have said.

Officers were called at 07:45 BST to the scene on the B3274 between Roche and Stenalees, involving a tipper lorry and a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

The man from Roche was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The road was closed for forensic collision investigation work to take place and reopened at about 16:10 BST.