Guernsey Police receive 95 sweets after amnesty on cherry CBD gummies
At a glance
Police have received 95 gummies after a batch was found to contain illegal levels of a psychoactive substance.
A batch of the Mule CBD Gummies was found to contain cannabinol, a Class A drug in Guernsey.
Island police issued an amnesty to hand them in without charges.
Local retailers have stopped selling the US-made sweets.
- Published
Ninety-five gummies have been handed to police after a batch was found to contain illegal levels of a psychoactive substance.
The Guernsey force issued an amnesty on the sweets after tests identified cannabinol, a Class A drug in Guernsey, in a batch of cherry flavoured Mule CBD Gummies.
The amnesty, with no risk of prosecution, ended at midnight on Wednesday.
Gummies firm Mule Extracts CBD from Oregon, USA, has been asked to comment.
Local retailers have stopped selling the sweets.
Guernsey States said officers would be monitoring imported CBD products, to ensure they comply with island laws.