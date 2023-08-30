New type of road could end potholes, research says
Building a new type of road could help prevent potholes, researchers at the University of Surrey say.
Thermo-active roads could stop the development of holes caused by freezing and thawing in the winter, and could also improve how major roads are maintained and upgraded, a study says.
An £800,000 research fellowship has been awarded by the Royal Academy of Engineering to test the new approach.
Project lead Dr Benyi Cao, a lecturer in the School of Sustainability, Civil and Environmental Engineering, says there will be "long-term benefits" to drivers and taxpayers.
Dr Cao will work with National Highways to trial the use of geothermal energy to keep road surfaces at a controlled temperature.
This involves introducing ground source heat pumps to cool roads in summer and warm them in winter.
