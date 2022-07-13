About 62,000 children in the Republic of Ireland live in consistent poverty, a children's group has said.

Tanya Ward from the Children's Rights Alliance told RTÉ children who have lived through poverty up to the age of six were the most affected.

Consistent poverty means they are probably going to bed hungry, their family cannot afford new clothes and family outings to the zoo or cinema are not a possibility, Ms Ward said.

The alliance is launching a new Child Poverty monitor report.

It is the first in a series of reports that will analyse of child poverty across the country.

Root causes of poverty will be explored and and solutions will be drawn up to address issues.

These will include

Educational disadvantage

Social exclusion

Accessing healthcare

Homelessness

Food poverty

Income inadequacy

Ms Ward told RTÉ's Morning Ireland that children living in consistent poverty are very aware of their situation and that has lifelong consequences for them.