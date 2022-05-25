Pest controllers had to be called out to a Highlands school due to an infestation of maggots.

Highland Council said children were moved from the affected area at Inverness' Crown Primary.

BBC Radio Scotland understands pupils were horrified when maggots began falling from a classroom ceiling on to desks below on Tuesday.

Highland Council said action was taken immediately to deal with the maggots.

A spokeswoman said: "The school became aware of the issue yesterday and moved pupils in the affected area to different workspaces so their learning was not disrupted.

"Pest control was immediately called to resolve this issue."