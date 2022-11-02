Two bailed as probe into nightclub fire continues
- Published
Two men arrested in connection with a fire on the ground floor of a nightclub have been bailed.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at Echos nightclub in Biggin Street, Loughborough, Leicestershire, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
No-one was injured in the blaze.
Two men, 40 and 44, were detained on suspicion of arson and burglary - with the 44-year-old held on suspicion of Class A drug possession. They have been bailed while inquiries continue.
The force said officers were called after two men were spotted in the area acting suspiciously.
Detectives reiterated their appeal for witnesses and CCTV from nearby businesses.