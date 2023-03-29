A woman who allegedly stole more than €660 (£581) worth of items from Dublin Airport before fleeing on a plane was apprehended at Gatwick.

A gardaí (Irish police) spokesperson said one of the force's officers was notified of a shoplifter at the The Loop duty-free store in terminal one on Wednesday morning.

Officers spoke to shop staff and took a description of the suspect.

When they checked CCTV footage they found someone matching her description had boarded a flight to Gatwick, which was already taxiing to the runway.

When they were unable to stop the suspect's departure, airport police contacted their counterparts in Sussex.