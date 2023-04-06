Open Iftar event held at Villa Park
More than 500 people have attended a community Ramadan event at Aston Villa's stadium.
The Open Iftar event on Wednesday, organised by charity Ramadan Tent Project, saw Muslims across Birmingham come together to break their fast.
Villa Park is one of 10 venues in the UK to host the event and marks the charity's 10th anniversary.
During Ramadan, which ends on 21 April, Muslims do not eat or drink during the hours of daylight as they devote themselves to their faith.
Iftar, is the meal enjoyed immediately after sunset to break the fast.
Birmingham councillor Mariam Khan, who spoke at the event on Wednesday, said: "It was an incredible atmosphere of unity with hundreds of Brummies from different religions and backgrounds.
"Breaking fast together in such an iconic venue and listening to all those reflections made you feel like part of something special."
The Ramadan Tent Project aims to bring communities together during the holy month of Ramadan.
Its founder, Omar Salha, said the event in Birmingham had shown the rest of the UK how a "proper Open Iftar event is supposed to be run".
"It is with great pride and joy to celebrate our 10-year anniversary with the return of our renowned Open Iftar events at some of the UK’s landmark venues," he added.