Students get A-level, T-level and Btec results
At a glance
Students in Devon and Cornwall have been getting their exam results
Figures show the proportion of top A-Level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland fell for a second year
The 79% figure is still higher than in 2019
The University of Plymouth says it's ready to discuss course options with prospective students
- Published
Pupils across south-west England have been getting their A-level, T-level and BTec results.
The proportion of top A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland fell for a second year, but it is still higher than it was in 2019.
But Clare Marchant, of the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service, was "delighted" 79% of UK 18-year-olds can go to their first choice of university.
One Launceston College student said he was "happy" with his results.
Josh is set to study chemistry at Manchester University.
He said: "I went to Manchester last year and it was just a really busy and vibrant place and it's a bit of a change from Cornwall so I thought I'd change it up a bit."
The university clearing system has been opened up to support students needing to rethink their course options.
Gavin Douglas, registrar at the University of Plymouth, said: "We've got 90 trained student ambassadors waiting to take calls to give advice to students, to tell them whether they can get a place at the University of Plymouth and we've got a similar number of academic staff waiting."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.