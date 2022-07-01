A new BBC documentary charts the fortunes of Arnish fabrication yard on Lewis in the Western Isles.

It opened in 1974 at a time when traditional industries on the islands - fishing and weaving - were experiencing a downturn.

"It was like winning the lottery," said former employee Callum Macleod, of the opportunities the new yard near Stornoway offered.

But tougher times followed in the late 1980s and 1990s. Arnish is now under new ownership and working on renewable energy projects.