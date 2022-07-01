In pictures: History of the Arnish yard on Lewis

Arnish workerStornoway Gazette/MacTV

Arnish fabrication yard was established near Stornoway on Lewis in the 1970s

A new BBC documentary charts the fortunes of Arnish fabrication yard on Lewis in the Western Isles.

It opened in 1974 at a time when traditional industries on the islands - fishing and weaving - were experiencing a downturn.

"It was like winning the lottery," said former employee Callum Macleod, of the opportunities the new yard near Stornoway offered.

But tougher times followed in the late 1980s and 1990s. Arnish is now under new ownership and working on renewable energy projects.

The yard offered islanders jobs at a time when traditional industries were in decline

The yard was founded with backing from Norwegian company Olsen’s, headed up by shipping magnate Fred Olsen, and work in the early days included constructing a barge called the Lonka

The North Sea oil and gas industry also provided Arnish with work repurposing rigs and other offshore structures

In good times, the yard offered islanders apprenticeships and wages in excess of those earned in other occupations in the Western Isles

Arnish's fortunes were closely tied to times of boom and bust in the offshore oil and gas industry

Trusadh: Arnish will be shown on BBC Alba on 4 July from 21:00 and will be available on iPlayer.