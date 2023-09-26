Swimmers speak of shock at Lido's winter closure
Outdoor swimmers have spoken of their devastation after hearing their local lido will be closed for six months.
Freedom Leisure announced on Monday that Guildford Lido would close from 1 October for "essential" maintenance work.
One pool-user explained how outdoor swimming and socialising were critical for her mental wellbeing.
Guildford Borough Council said: "Although disappointing it is vital to the future of the lido to repair the leaks."
Freedom Leisure, which also closed the facility last winter for refurbishment, said the work mainly centred on fixing a "worsening leak" to the main tank.
But Ellie Byrne, from Bramley, near Guildford, said: "Taking the facility away from us without much notice has left the community devastated."
Ms Byrne said she swam about 1,000 metres (about 0.6 miles) every week day morning "without fail".
She told BBC South East: "I have suffered with mental health issues in the past and it's really important to me.
"Being in the water, looking at the sky, having a cold water swim, without having to worry about currents, is so important."
But she said it was not "just about the swim" but also about the loss of the social aspect.
'Disappointing'
Another swimmer, Cheryl Payne, from Shamley Green, near Guildford, said the lido had "this amazing culture and atmosphere" and "just attending gives you a lift".
She said: "We went all last winter with the lido being closed. They had the opportunity then to do this leak."
Guildford Borough Council said that, although disappointing, it was vital to the future of the lido to repair the leaks.
It added: "The Guildford Spectrum remains open for swimming and offers even more activities to support a person's wellbeing.
"The winter season is the most appropriate time to carry out repair works to lessen the impact on users."
Freedom Leisure has been approached for comment.
