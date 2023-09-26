Outdoor swimmers have spoken of their devastation after hearing their local lido will be closed for six months.

Freedom Leisure announced on Monday that Guildford Lido would close from 1 October for "essential" maintenance work.

One pool-user explained how outdoor swimming and socialising were critical for her mental wellbeing.

Guildford Borough Council said: "Although disappointing it is vital to the future of the lido to repair the leaks."

Freedom Leisure, which also closed the facility last winter for refurbishment, said the work mainly centred on fixing a "worsening leak" to the main tank.

But Ellie Byrne, from Bramley, near Guildford, said: "Taking the facility away from us without much notice has left the community devastated."