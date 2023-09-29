Police have made an arrest after in a "violent incident" in County Offaly, in which it has been reported that a woman has died.

Gardaí (Irish police) attended the scene of the attack at a home in a rural area outside Tullamore town on Friday afternoon.

They have not confirmed any details of the incident but several major Irish media outlets are reporting that the fatal attack was filmed and shared online.

Irish public broadcaster RTÉ is reporting that the victim "sustained severe injuries" at a house in the Rahan area, about 10km (six miles) outside Tullamore.

Appeal not to share footage

It said the boy under arrest is 16 and he was known to the woman who died.

In a statement, a garda spokeswoman said officers were aware that "images from this incident are circulating on social media and messaging apps".

They appealed to anyone who receives these images not to share the content.