Earlier this year emergency services warned that shifting sand dunes at the beach posed an "unprecedented" danger.

Big Green Surf School, which is based beside the beach, said on Facebook on Saturday: "Dunes got smashed last night on the high-tide.

"They’re super unstable and old fencing is beginning to emerge with sharp wire attached.

"Please stay away from the dunes and don’t attempt to walk over the dunes from the car park - you’ll be met with a 10ft drop on the other side."

RNLI lifeguards are no longer operating for the season and Crantock Surf Lifesaving Club is also there less frequently during the winter.

The National Trust said: “The beach at Crantock remains accessible and we ask visitors to use the main, level path from the right corner of the car park.

"This avoids any need to scramble over sand dunes and to descend any sheer or steep slopes on them.

“The sand dunes at Crantock are constantly changing due to weather and sea conditions and most years we see the dunes shift and change.

“With the recent weather and particularly dramatic spring tides, we ask that visitors take extra care around the dune system."

There are signs at the beach telling people the best way to access the beach and to keep away from the sand cliffs.