Independent councillor wins by-election

A photo of river Tavy

The by-election took place in the Tavistock North ward

At a glance

  • A by-election was held in the Tavistock North ward on Thursday

  • Independent councillor Ursula Mann was elected to West Devon Borough Council

  • It comes after the previous councillor resigned from his position in May due to personal circumstances

An independent candidate was elected in Devon on Thursday.

Ursula Mann was elected to West Devon Borough Council in the Tavistock North ward after a by-election.

It comes after the previous Green councillor Terry Wheeler resigned from his position in May due to personal circumstances.

It was a closely contested seat, with councillor Mann receiving 233 votes and Holly Greenbury-Pullen for the Liberal Democrat party also receiving 233.

Lots were drawn and councillor Mann was elected in the ward.

The council confirmed the by-election had a turnout of 22.68%.

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story