Cyclist sustains life-threatening injuries
- Published
A man in his 50s is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision.
Police said they were called to Forth Coth in Cornwall at about 10:00 BST on Saturday.
The collision at the junction with Tregye Road involved a Land Rover Discovery and a cyclist said to be from the local area.
The vehicle occupants were unharmed and stopped at the scene.
The road was closed for about three and a half hours while investigations took place.
Witnesses are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.
