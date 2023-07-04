The Irish government has announced an independent "root and branch examination" into national broadcaster RTÉ.

The announcement was made by Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin who said public trust in the organisation "has been shattered".

The examination will be composed of two separate and parallel reviews.

The first strand will focus on the broadcaster's governance and culture.

A second review will examine contractor fees, human resources and other matters including gender equality and inclusion.

The announcement comes amid ongoing controversy about substantial undeclared payments that had been made to former presenter Ryan Tubridy.