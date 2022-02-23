Forest safety plea as storm clear-up continues
At a glance
Clear-up operations are likely to continue for months in woodlands across southern Scotland after recent storms
The public is being urged to take extra care if returning to forest trails
Forestry chiefs say they are working to get things back to normal as soon as possible
The public has been urged to take extra care in forests across southern Scotland as storm damage clear-up work continues ahead of fresh weather warnings.
Forestry and Land Scotland said many routes through local woodlands had now reopened although some were still shut on safety grounds.
South region manager John Dougan said teams and contractors were working hard to deal with "significant levels" of damage.
He advised anyone visiting a forest to check their website, external and obey any signage put up in the area.
Southern Scotland was among the areas worst affected by a string of recent storms across the country.
Further weather warnings for wind and snow are in place on Wednesday and Thursday., external
Mr Dougan said it would take months to clear up some areas but they were beginning to open up more recreational access.
"We know people want to get back into the forest and we are keen to welcome them back, so we are trying to balance that desire, whilst ensuring we do our best to keep people safe," he said.
"Most of our walking trails are now at least partially open for visitors but there may still be some debris in places so we would ask visitors to take extra care, and you might not be able to fully utilise all of the trail."
Some mountain bike trails are open but others are still shut due to fallen trees and debris.
"We continue to work on this, and more trails will open up as we get that clearance and repair work done," added Mr Dougan.
He asked the public to obey any signs, stay away from work areas and turn back if a trail is blocked.
They have also been advised not to walk around, climb over or duck under felled trees and to stay away when more bad weather is forecast.