Forest safety plea as storm clear-up continues

The public has been urged to take extra care in forests across southern Scotland as storm damage clear-up work continues ahead of fresh weather warnings.

Forestry and Land Scotland said many routes through local woodlands had now reopened although some were still shut on safety grounds.

South region manager John Dougan said teams and contractors were working hard to deal with "significant levels" of damage.

He advised anyone visiting a forest to check their website, external and obey any signage put up in the area.

Southern Scotland was among the areas worst affected by a string of recent storms across the country.

Further weather warnings for wind and snow are in place on Wednesday and Thursday., external

Mr Dougan said it would take months to clear up some areas but they were beginning to open up more recreational access.