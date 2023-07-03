Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper has opened a new railway station at Marsh Barton in Exeter.

The £16m station should have been up and running in 2022, but the project faced issues with building supplies and bad weather.

He will also unveil a plaque in Dawlish to mark the completion of the sea wall.

The 82m project aims to protect the line from extreme weather after the track was destroyed by storms in 2014.