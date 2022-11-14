Police are appealing for witnesses after a﻿ cyclist was critically injured in a crash with a car in Exeter.

T﻿he man was riding a grey coloured bike when he was involved in a collision with a white-coloured car on Friday, police said.

It happened on Longbrook Street at about 13:15 GMT.

The cyclist was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where he remains in a critical condition, officers said.

They have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage and said they would like to thank members of the public who helped the cyclist.