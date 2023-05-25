A section of canal towpath has reopened in Loughborough after being widened and resurfaced.

The 1.2-mile (2km) stretch alongside the River Soar, between Moor Lane Bridge and Belton Lane, has been upgraded by the Canal and River Trust with 24 new moorings added.

It was paid for with a £885,000 grant from the Loughborough Town Deal, which has been distributing £16.9m of government funding to a number of projects.

The trust said a final stone chip top surface would be laid later in the year as it required warmer temperatures to bond with the base layer.

