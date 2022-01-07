KT Tunstall steps in to 'help save Burns Night'
At a glance
The Big Burns Supper in Dumfries was due to start on 14 January but has been postponed due to Covid
A special online event is planned on 25 January - Burns Night - on its social media channels
KT Tunstall, Skerryvore and other acts will join Eddi Reader as part of the virtual gathering
KT Tunstall has been added to the line-up for a special online event after the Big Burns Supper in Dumfries was postponed due to Covid.
Organisers took the decision late last year to delay the festival until June.
An online celebration will take place on its social media channels on Burns Night - 25 January - hosted by Eddi Reader.
KT Tunstall, Skerryvore and a number of other acts have been added to the line-up for that event.
Chief executive Graham Main said: "Despite being unable to host our Big Burns Supper winter fringe this year, there was no way we were letting Burns Night pass without a significant celebration.
"As planned, the eminently talented Eddi Reader will play host to an eclectic evening of comedy, music and mirth and our diverse programme will feature something to tickle every taste bud."
KT Tunstall said she was delighted to join the celebrations.
"I feel honoured to have been asked by Big Burns Supper to step in and help save Burns Night in 2022," she said.
"I love my Scottish heritage and Burns Night celebrations continue to play a hugely important role in the arts and culture scene, not only in Scotland but across the world.
"I can't think of a better way to spend it than alongside exceptional talent such as Eddi Reader, Skerryvore and many more, as part of the diverse and inclusive Big Burns Supper event."