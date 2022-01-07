KT Tunstall steps in to 'help save Burns Night'

KT Tunstall has been added to the line-up for a special online event after the Big Burns Supper in Dumfries was postponed due to Covid.

Organisers took the decision late last year to delay the festival until June.

An online celebration will take place on its social media channels on Burns Night - 25 January - hosted by Eddi Reader.

KT Tunstall, Skerryvore and a number of other acts have been added to the line-up for that event.