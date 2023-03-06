Stoke-on-Trent carer not slowing down despite hitting 80

Home carer Norah Deaville, from Stoke-on-Trent, got her current job at the age of 78 and says she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

Now 80 and a great-grandmother, she is often the same age as many of those she looks after.

Her employer said older people were often well suited to the role as they understood what clients were going through and had a lifetime of caring experience.

There are thought to be more than 165,000 vacancies in adult social care in England - a jump of 52% in a year.

