Flood alerts have been issued, external across parts of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire and Norfolk due to forecasts of rising water levels.

The Environment Agency warned of flooding between Oakley and Harrold in Bedfordshire.

Rising water levels have also prompted alerts between Brampton and Earith in Cambridgeshire, the area around the Hundred Foot Washes in Cambridgeshire and Norfolk; and Aylesbury and Milton Keynes in Bucks.

The agency advised people to avoid low lying roads and pathways.